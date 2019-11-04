Lost trees hugely overrated as environmental threat, study finds

-end-

Fairy-wrens change breeding habits to cope with climate change

Warmer temperatures linked to climate change are having a big impact on the breeding habits of one of Australia's most recognisable bird species, according to researchers at The Australian National University (ANU).

Believing in climate change doesn't mean you are preparing for climate change, study finds

Notre Dame researchers found that although coastal homeowners may perceive a worsening of climate change-related hazards, these attitudes are largely unrelated to a homeowner's expectations of actual home damage.

Older forests resist change -- climate change, that is

Older forests in eastern North America are less vulnerable to climate change than younger forests, particularly for carbon storage, timber production, and biodiversity, new research finds.

Could climate change cause infertility?

A number of plant and animal species could find it increasingly difficult to reproduce if climate change worsens and global temperatures become more extreme -- a stark warning highlighted by new scientific research.

Predicting climate change

Thomas Crowther, ETH Zurich identifies long-disappeared forests available for restoration across the world.

Historical climate important for soil responses to future climate change

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden, in collaboration with colleagues from the University of Amsterdam, examined how 18 years of drought affect the billions of vital bacteria that are hidden in the soil beneath our feet.

Can forests save us from climate change?

Additional climate benefits through sustainable forest management will be modest and local rather than global.

From crystals to climate: 'Gold standard' timeline links flood basalts to climate change

Princeton geologists used tiny zircon crystals found in volcanic ash to rewrite the timeline for the eruptions of the Columbia River flood basalts, a series of massive lava flows that coincided with an ancient global warming period 16 million years ago.

Think pink for a better view of climate change

A new study says pink noise may be the key to separating out natural climate variability from climate change that is influenced by human activity.