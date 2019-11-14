New study casts doubt on China's organ donation data

-end-

How opt-out organ donation could affect US waiting lists

Every year in the United States, about 7,500 people die while waiting for an organ transplant, and that number is expected to increase in coming years as demographics shift.

Most dog and cat owners not aware of pet blood donation schemes

Most dog and cat owners are not aware of pet blood donation schemes and animal blood banks, finds a survey of pet owners published in Vet Record.

Encouraging critically necessary blood donation among minorities

Better community education and communication are critical for increasing levels of blood donation among minorities, according to a study by researchers at Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University.

Organ and tissue donation in patients considering MAiD: new guidance helps navigate emerging area

A new publication in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) aims to help health care teams navigate clinical and ethical issues that arise when patients choose to donate organs or tissue after medical assistance in dying (MAiD) or withdrawal of life-sustaining measures.

Opt-out organ donation register unlikely to increase number of donations

An opt-out organ donation register is unlikely to increase the number of donations, according to a new study from Queen Mary University of London.

Analysis looks at long-term risks of living kidney donation

Living kidney donors are not at increased risk for some health outcomes previously of concern, but do seem at risk for worse blood pressure and kidney function than nondonors.

Parent misconceptions may hinder child organ donation

Parents' major concerns about child organ donation often included misunderstandings about medical care, potential suffering and cost.

Despite removal of many obstacles, UK child organ donation rates remain low

Despite the removal of many logistical/professional obstacles, and clear guidance from national bodies, UK child organ donation rates remain lower than in other comparable countries, say experts in a leading article published online in the Archives of Disease in Childhood.

Organ donation in Ontario increased 57 percent since 2006 after new Canadian donation policy

Organ donation in Ontario increased 57 percent since 2006 when the province introduced a Canadian policy that allows donation of organs after circulatory functions cease, called circulatory determination of death, according to a new study published in CMAJ.