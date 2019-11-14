New study casts doubt on China's organ donation data

New study casts doubt on China's organ donation dataNovember 14, 2019
The Chinese government may have been systematically misreporting the number of organs it claims it has voluntarily collected since 2010, according to new research published in BMC Medical Ethics.
In 2015 China promised the world they would no longer source organs from prisoners - their almost sole source previously.
The study, led by PhD scholar Matthew Robertson from The Australian National University (ANU), used statistical forensics on official Chinese datasets.
"Our research shows Beijing's reported organ donation numbers don't stack up and there is highly compelling evidence that they are being falsified," Mr Robertson said.
"The figures appear to have been based on a simple mathematical formula, a quadratic function, which would be familiar to many high school students.
"When you take a close look at the numbers of organs apparently collected they almost match this artificial equation point for point, year in, year out. They're too neat to be true.
"These figures don't appear to be real data from real donations. They're numbers generated using an equation.
"It is difficult to imagine how this model could have been arrived at by mere chance, raising the distinct possibility that it was intended to deceive."
The study looked at data on voluntary hospital-based donated organs between 2010 and 2018 published by the China Organ Transplant Response System and the Red Cross Society of China*.
"We found major anomalies with the datasets, with implausibly high ratios of transplants per donor and mismatches when the two sets of data were meant to be identical," Mr Robertson said.
"Provincial and hospital-level data we examined also showed anomalies that are extremely difficult to explain.
"The implication is that it is highly likely the numbers the Chinese government have put out were not actually real figures created by actual organ donations, but instead generated by a simple mathematical formula."
The researchers also found the misclassification of non-voluntary organ donors as voluntary.
"This is all highly suggestive evidence of data manufacturing and manipulation that could only have been done by human intervention," Mr Robertson said.
"The patterns we observed in the data can only be plausibly explained by the falsification of official organ transplant figures."
The China Organ Transplant Response System (COTRS) forms the basis of China's current voluntary organ donation reforms, with every organ transplant allocated solely through it.
The Red Cross Society of China is mandated to verify and witness every such organ donation.
While data from COTRS is not usually publicly available, data from it has been published twice - in 2014 and in 2017.
Data from the Red Cross Society of China was previously available on four websites, with three of the websites recently taken offline. The dataset is currently available at http://www.codac.org.cn.
The researchers' findings have been reviewed by one of the world's leading statisticians - Sir David Spiegelhalter, former president of the Royal Statistical Society in the UK.
"The anomalies in the data examined...follow a systematic and surprising pattern," Spiegelhalter wrote.
"The close agreement of the numbers of donors and transplants with a quadratic function is remarkable and is in sharp contrast to other countries who have increased their activity over this period... I cannot think of any good reason for such a quadratic trend arising naturally."
Mr Robertson and his team's research comes just months after the findings of the China Tribunal, led by the former UN war crimes prosecutor Sir Geoffrey Nice QC.
The tribunal concluded that "in China forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience has been practiced for a substantial period of time involving a very substantial number of victims".
Mr Robertson said the study's findings were globally significant.
"China's much-heralded organ transplant reform program was supposed to be the culmination of over a decade of international pressure, where finally they were reforming and ceasing the use of organs from prisoners," Mr Robertson said.
"As a result of these promises to reform, the same Chinese officials who promulgated this data were welcomed into the World Health Organization's transplantation task force, and Chinese surgeons began presenting in medical conferences again.
"Now we have found that the data was simply made up, based on an equation.
"With what our study shows, we think it is important the world take a closer look at China's organ transplantation system."
-end-Photos, video and audio of Matthew Robertson available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/gaTwVGNMkp
For media assistance, James Giggacher on +61 436 803 488 or media@anu.edu.au
*Not affiliated with international aid organisation Red Cross
Australian National University
Related Organ Donation Articles:
How opt-out organ donation could affect US waiting lists
Every year in the United States, about 7,500 people die while waiting for an organ transplant, and that number is expected to increase in coming years as demographics shift.
Every year in the United States, about 7,500 people die while waiting for an organ transplant, and that number is expected to increase in coming years as demographics shift.
Most dog and cat owners not aware of pet blood donation schemes
Most dog and cat owners are not aware of pet blood donation schemes and animal blood banks, finds a survey of pet owners published in Vet Record.
Most dog and cat owners are not aware of pet blood donation schemes and animal blood banks, finds a survey of pet owners published in Vet Record.
Encouraging critically necessary blood donation among minorities
Better community education and communication are critical for increasing levels of blood donation among minorities, according to a study by researchers at Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University.
Better community education and communication are critical for increasing levels of blood donation among minorities, according to a study by researchers at Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University.
Organ and tissue donation in patients considering MAiD: new guidance helps navigate emerging area
A new publication in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) aims to help health care teams navigate clinical and ethical issues that arise when patients choose to donate organs or tissue after medical assistance in dying (MAiD) or withdrawal of life-sustaining measures.
A new publication in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) aims to help health care teams navigate clinical and ethical issues that arise when patients choose to donate organs or tissue after medical assistance in dying (MAiD) or withdrawal of life-sustaining measures.
Opt-out organ donation register unlikely to increase number of donations
An opt-out organ donation register is unlikely to increase the number of donations, according to a new study from Queen Mary University of London.
An opt-out organ donation register is unlikely to increase the number of donations, according to a new study from Queen Mary University of London.
Analysis looks at long-term risks of living kidney donation
Living kidney donors are not at increased risk for some health outcomes previously of concern, but do seem at risk for worse blood pressure and kidney function than nondonors.
Living kidney donors are not at increased risk for some health outcomes previously of concern, but do seem at risk for worse blood pressure and kidney function than nondonors.
Parent misconceptions may hinder child organ donation
Parents' major concerns about child organ donation often included misunderstandings about medical care, potential suffering and cost.
Parents' major concerns about child organ donation often included misunderstandings about medical care, potential suffering and cost.
Despite removal of many obstacles, UK child organ donation rates remain low
Despite the removal of many logistical/professional obstacles, and clear guidance from national bodies, UK child organ donation rates remain lower than in other comparable countries, say experts in a leading article published online in the Archives of Disease in Childhood.
Despite the removal of many logistical/professional obstacles, and clear guidance from national bodies, UK child organ donation rates remain lower than in other comparable countries, say experts in a leading article published online in the Archives of Disease in Childhood.
Organ donation in Ontario increased 57 percent since 2006 after new Canadian donation policy
Organ donation in Ontario increased 57 percent since 2006 when the province introduced a Canadian policy that allows donation of organs after circulatory functions cease, called circulatory determination of death, according to a new study published in CMAJ.
Organ donation in Ontario increased 57 percent since 2006 when the province introduced a Canadian policy that allows donation of organs after circulatory functions cease, called circulatory determination of death, according to a new study published in CMAJ.
Researchers identify critical need for standardized organ donation metrics
With more than 117,000 people awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant, these OPOs work very hard to identify as many organ donors as possible to help save these lives.
With more than 117,000 people awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant, these OPOs work very hard to identify as many organ donors as possible to help save these lives.
Top Science PodcastsWe have hand picked the top science podcasts of 2019.
Now Playing: TED Radio Hour
Risk
Why do we revere risk-takers, even when their actions terrify us? Why are some better at taking risks than others? This hour, TED speakers explore the alluring, dangerous, and calculated sides of risk. Guests include professional rock climber Alex Honnold, economist Mariana Mazzucato, psychology researcher Kashfia Rahman, structural engineer and bridge designer Ian Firth, and risk intelligence expert Dylan Evans.
Risk
Why do we revere risk-takers, even when their actions terrify us? Why are some better at taking risks than others? This hour, TED speakers explore the alluring, dangerous, and calculated sides of risk. Guests include professional rock climber Alex Honnold, economist Mariana Mazzucato, psychology researcher Kashfia Rahman, structural engineer and bridge designer Ian Firth, and risk intelligence expert Dylan Evans.
Now Playing: Science for the People
#540 Specialize? Or Generalize?
Ever been called a "jack of all trades, master of none"? The world loves to elevate specialists, people who drill deep into a single topic. Those people are great. But there's a place for generalists too, argues David Epstein. Jacks of all trades are often more successful than specialists. And he's got science to back it up. We talk with Epstein about his latest book, "Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World".
#540 Specialize? Or Generalize?
Ever been called a "jack of all trades, master of none"? The world loves to elevate specialists, people who drill deep into a single topic. Those people are great. But there's a place for generalists too, argues David Epstein. Jacks of all trades are often more successful than specialists. And he's got science to back it up. We talk with Epstein about his latest book, "Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World".
Now Playing: Radiolab
Dolly Parton's America: Neon Moss
Today on Radiolab, we're bringing you the fourth episode of Jad's special series, Dolly Parton's America. In this episode, Jad goes back up the mountain to visit Dolly's actual Tennessee mountain home, where she tells stories about her first trips out of the holler. Back on the mountaintop, standing under the rain by the Little Pigeon River, the trip triggers memories of Jad's first visit to his father's childhood home, and opens the gateway to dizzying stories of music and migration. Support Radiolab today at Radiolab.org/donate.
Dolly Parton's America: Neon Moss
Today on Radiolab, we're bringing you the fourth episode of Jad's special series, Dolly Parton's America. In this episode, Jad goes back up the mountain to visit Dolly's actual Tennessee mountain home, where she tells stories about her first trips out of the holler. Back on the mountaintop, standing under the rain by the Little Pigeon River, the trip triggers memories of Jad's first visit to his father's childhood home, and opens the gateway to dizzying stories of music and migration. Support Radiolab today at Radiolab.org/donate.