Science Current Events | Brightsurf

Improving cell transplantation after spinal cord injury: When, where and how?Spinal cord injuries are mostly caused by trauma, often incurred in road traffic or sporting incidents, often with devastating and irreversible consequences, and unfortunately having a relatively high prevalence (250,000 patients in the USA; 80% of cases are male).
Large global range of prices for hepatitis C medicines raises concerns about affordabilityThe prices and affordability of recently developed and highly effective direct-acting antivirals for treating hepatitis C (HCV) vary greatly among countries worldwide.
Algorithm could help detect and reduce power grid faultsThe power grid is aging, overburdened and seeing more faults than ever, according to many. Any of those breaks could easily lead to prolonged power outages or even equipment damage.
Female smokers more likely to kick the habit by 'timing' their quit date with their menstrual cycleWomen who want to quit smoking may have better success by carefully timing their quit date with optimal days within their menstrual cycle, according to a new study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Shifting bird distribution indicates a changing ArcticShifts in the distribution of Spectacled Eiders, a predatory bird at the top of the Bering Sea's benthic food web, indicate possible changes in the Arctic's marine ecosystem, according to new research in The Condor: Ornithological Applications.
Growing perfect crystals by filling the gapsCrystals are solid materials composed of microscopic building blocks arranged in highly ordered patterns.
Autism care improved, diagnosis time shortened by new MU programWait lists for a specialist to confirm an autism diagnosis can be agonizing and last months. As the prevalence of autism and autism spectrum disorders increase, so does the demand for a health care system that is fully equipped to respond to the complex needs associated with autism.
New blood test for the detection of bovine TBA new blood test to detect Mycobacteria in blood has been developed by a team at The University of Nottingham led by Dr Cath Rees, an expert in microbiology in the School of Biosciences and Dr Ben Swift from the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science.
US may be greatly undercounting pediatric concussionsNew research from The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights a substantial gap in how the United States currently estimates the nation's burden of pediatric concussions.
Better combustion for power generationIn the United States, the use of natural gas for electricity generation continues to grow. The driving forces behind this development?
Hydrothermal vents, methane seeps play enormous role in marine life, global climateThe hydrothermal vents and methane seeps on the ocean floor that were once thought to be geologic and biological oddities are now emerging as a major force in ocean ecosystems, marine life and global climate.
New class of protein could treat cancer and other diseases, study findsA protein designed by researchers at Georgia State University can effectively target a cell surface receptor linked to a number of diseases, showing potential as a therapeutic treatment for an array of illnesses, including cancer, according to the research team.
Hunting for the brain's opioid addiction switchNew research by Steven Laviolette's research team at Western University is contributing to a better understanding of the ways opiate-class drugs modify brain circuits to drive the addiction cycle.
Vicious circle of plateletsThey were published in the current issue of the renowned journal "Science Signaling". The scientists provide evidence for the first time that treatment of Alzheimer transgenic model mice with an anti-platelet drug leads to significantly reduced amyloid plaques in cerebral vessels.
The mysterious sexual life of the most primitive dragonflyThe dragonfly considered the most primitive in the world lives in Australia and Tasmania, and was believed to be extinct four decades ago.
Women with migraines have higher risk of cardiovascular disease and mortalityWomen diagnosed with migraines have a slightly increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and are somewhat more likely to die from these conditions than women who do not have migraine, according to findings of a large study published in The BMJ today.
Does obesity lead to more nursing home admission and a lower quality of care?In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers examined the care that obese older adults receive when they are admitted to nursing homes.
Tiny probe could produce big improvements in batteries and fuel cellsA team of American and Chinese researchers has developed a new tool that could aid in the quest for better batteries and fuel cells.
US Army camera captures explosives in fine detailWhen the script of Lawrence of Arabia called for wrecking a train, director David Lean found it easiest to go ahead and wreck a train, orchestrating and filming it with expert precision.
Researchers show the transmission of the genetic disorder HD in normal animalsMice transplanted with cells grown from a patient suffering from Huntington's disease (HD) develop the clinical features and brain pathology of that patient, suggests a study published in the latest issue of Acta Neuropathologica by CHA University in Korea, in collaboration with researchers at UniversitÃ© Laval in QuÃ©bec City, Canada.
Is endurance training bad for you?In 2012, Belgium scientists published a study that concluded that repeated bouts of intensive endurance exercise at the elite level may result in the pathological enlargement of the right ventricle, which, according to the article, is associated with potential health hazards including sudden cardia death.
Study show female heart patients less likely to get blood thinning therapyFemale atrial fibrillation patients are less likely than their male counterparts to receive blood thinning therapies to prevent stroke, say University of Cincinnati College of Medicine researchers.
Tobacco smoke makes germs more resilientThe mouth is one of the "dirtiest" parts of the body, home to millions of germs. But puffing cigarettes can increase the likelihood that certain bacteria like Porphyromonas gingivalis will not only set up camp but will build a fortified city in the mouth and fight against the immune system.
Mapping neural networks to strengthen circadian rhythmsIf you've ever felt groggy the morning after traversing time zones, you can thank the temporary mismatch between your body's 24-hour circadian rhythm and your new local time.
UM researcher embarks on field campaign to study effects of smoke on Earth's climateA scientist at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science is leading an upcoming international research campaign to study a significant contributor to regional climate warming - smoke.
Maternal inflammation boosts serotonin and impairs fetal brain development in miceFighting the flu during pregnancy sickens a pregnant woman, but it may also put the fetus at a slightly increased risk for neurodevelopmental disorders like autism later in life.
Many patients continue using opioids months after joint replacementMany patients undergoing hip or knee replacement are still taking prescription opioid pain medications up to six months after surgery, reports a study in PAINÂ®, the official publication of the International Association for the Study of PainÂ® (IASP). The journal is published by Wolters Kluwer.
Attosecond physics: Attosecond camera for nanostructuresPhysicists based at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich and the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics have observed a nanoscale light-matter phenomenon which lasts for only attoseconds.
The deadly toxin acrolein has a useful biological roleScientists from RIKEN in Japan have discovered that acrolein--a toxic substance produced in cells during times of oxidative stress--in fact may play a role in preventing the process of fibrillation, an abnormal clumping of peptides that has been associated with Alzheimer's disease and other neural diseases.
To strengthen an opinion, simply say it is based on moralitySimply telling people that their opinions are based on morality will make them stronger and more resistant to counterarguments, a new study suggests.
Measuring the Milky Way: 1 massive problem, 1 new solutionIt is a galactic challenge, to be sure, but Gwendolyn Eadie is getting closer to an accurate answer to a question that has defined her early career in astrophysics: what is the mass of the Milky Way?
Ancient anti-inflammatory drug salicylic acid has cancer-fighting propertiesScientists from the Gladstone Institutes have identified a new pathway by which salicylic acid--a key compound in the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs aspirin and diflunisal--stops inflammation and cancer.
Grandmother, what bad eyes you have!Senior citizens living in retirement homes often lack adequate ophthalmological care, according to a study by Luisa Thederan and co-authors published in the current issue of Deutsches Ã„rzteblatt International (Dtsch Arztbl Int 2016; 113. 323-7).
Antipsychotic prescribing trends in youths with autism and intellectual disabilityAbout one in ten youths treated with an antipsychotic are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or intellectual disability.
Europe sees constant increase in gonorrhea infectionsSince 2008, the overall rate of reported gonorrhoea infections has more than doubled across Europe, going up from 8 per 100 000 population to 20 cases per 100 000 persons in 2014.
Leaky blood-brain barrier linked to Alzheimer's diseaseResearchers using contrast-enhanced MRI have identified leakages in the blood-brain barrier (BBB) of people with early Alzheimer's disease (AD), according to a new study published online in the journal Radiology.
Amid terror threats, new hope for radiation antidoteUniversity of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified promising drugs that could lead to the first antidote for radiation exposure that might result from a dirty bomb terror attack or a nuclear accident such as Chernobyl.
Bisexual college students most vulnerable to sexual assaultA new study of sexual assault on college campuses found that nearly 2 of every 5 bisexual female college students experienced sexual assault after four years in college. About 1 in 4 gay and bisexual men are victims of sexual assault during college, which is similar to the frequency reported by heterosexual women.
Ecologists advise an increase in prescribed grassland burning to maintain ecosystemKansas State University researchers have found a three-year absence of fire is the tipping point for the tallgrass prairie ecosystem and advise an increase in burning.
Implanted neuroprosthesis improves walking ability in stroke patientA surgically implanted neuroprosthesis--programmed to stimulate coordinated activity of hip, knee, and ankle muscles--has led to substantial improvement in walking speed and distance in a patient with limited mobility after a stroke, according to a single-patient study in the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, the official journal of the Association of Academic Physiatrists.
High blood pressure linked to short-, long-term exposure to some air pollutantsBoth short- and long-term exposure to some air pollutants commonly associated with coal burning, vehicle exhaust, airborne dust and dirt are associated with the development of high blood pressure, according to new research in the American Heart Association's journal Hypertension.
'On-the-fly' 3-D print system prints what you design, as you design it3-D printing has become a powerful tool for engineers and designers, allowing them to do "rapid prototyping" by creating a physical copy of a proposed design.
Theft behind Planet 9 in our solar systemThrough a computer-simulated study, astronomers at Lund University in Sweden show that it is highly likely that the so-called Planet 9 is an exoplanet.
ADHD medication linked to slightly increased risk of heart rhythm problemsUse of methylphenidate in children and young people with ADHD is associated with a slightly increased risk of abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) shortly after the start of treatment, suggests research published by The BMJ today.
Researchers find what could be brain's trigger for binge behaviorRats that responded to cues for sugar with the speed and excitement of binge-eaters were less motivated for the treat when certain neurons were suppressed, researchers discovered.
'Baby talk' can help songbirds learn their tunesAdult songbirds modify their vocalizations when singing to juveniles in the same way that humans alter their speech when talking to babies.
Researchers suggest whole-person perspective is needed to assess obesityAuthors from the Cleveland Clinic's Bariatric and Metabolic Institute recommend physicians use obesity staging models to recognize and manage weight-related health issues that may not be captured by traditional diagnosis criteria.
Novel type 2 diabetes risk model more accurately assesses disease trajectoryAn innovative model for determining a person's risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) overcomes many of the challenges associated with estimating the onset of a chronic condition based on the usual sequence of comorbid conditions that lead up to a diagnosis of T2D.
Scientists discover and test new class of pain relieversA research team at Duke University has discovered a potential new class of small-molecule drugs that simultaneously block two sought-after targets in the treatment of pain.
Risk of international spread of yellow fever re-assessed in light of the ongoing outbreaksECDC has updated its rapid risk assessment on the outbreak of yellow fever with the latest developments, more comprehensive information on the current situation in Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda and an extended threat assessment for the EU.
RNA simulations boost understanding of retroviral diseasesNew molecular dynamics research into how RNA folds into hairpin-shaped structures called tetraloops could provide important insights into new treatments for retroviral diseases.
Newly discovered gene regulates hyperglycemia-induced beta cell death in type 2 diabetesIt's no secret that over time, elevated levels of blood glucose (hyperglycemia) can induce the death of the pancreatic beta cells.
Researchers create first 3-D mathematical model of uterine contractionsAlthough researchers have been seeking the origins of preterm birth for many years, the causes are still relatively unknown.
Study paves way for new therapies in fight against calcium disordersA study led by researchers at Georgia State University provides new insights into the molecular basis of human diseases resulting from mutations in the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR), a protein found in cell membranes.
